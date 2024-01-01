Rebel Wilson admits she used Ozempic to maintain weight loss

Rebel Wilson has admitted she used the controversial medication Ozempic to maintain her weight loss.

The Pitch Perfect actress revealed to The Sunday Times that she briefly used the drug to maintain her size after shedding 80 pounds (36 kilograms) during her "year of health" in 2020.

"Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good," she said of the type 2 diabetes medication, which has become popular for its weight-loss benefits.

Rebel, 44, embarked on her health kick in 2020 after a fertility doctor told her in vitro fertilisation (IVF) would be more likely to succeed if she lost weight.

In the interview, the Australian star admitted almost nobody supported her decision to shed the pounds.

"Basically no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight," she shared. "People thought I'd lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that."

While the challenge was hard at first, Rebel's exercise and eating plan eventually felt so good that she "kept going" and managed to reach her goal weight.

The Bridesmaids confessed in January that she gained 30 pounds (14 kg) while writing her memoir, Rebel Rising, directing her first movie The Deb, and raising her daughter Royce Lillian, who was born in late 2022.

"Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I've gained 14 kg (30 pounds)!" she wrote on Instagram. "It makes me feel bad about myself...it shouldn't...but it does. I'm really proud of the work I've been doing on new movies and my memoir, it's just been a LOT and I've lost focus on my healthy lifestyle."

Rebel Rising will be released on Tuesday.