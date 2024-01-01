Lauren London remembers partner Nipsey Hussle on fifth anniversary of his death

Lauren London has paid tribute to her late partner Nipsey Hussle on the fifth anniversary of his death.

The You People actress shared a photo of the rapper, real name Ermias Joseph Asghedom, on Instagram on Sunday, marking the fifth anniversary of him being fatally shot outside his clothing store in Los Angeles.

"If you know me, you know March is always tough for me," she began. "31 days of holding my breath. This day decided to fall on Easter Sunday this 2024. Interesting….considering your name #GodWillRise."

She continued, "Energy never dies….I love you. Eternal."

Lauren, 39, began dating the Double Up hitmaker in 2013 and they share a seven-year-old son named Kross.

Hussle was shot multiple times in the car park of his clothing store on 31 March 2019 and he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital aged 33.

Eric Holder was convicted of his murder in July 2022 and sentenced to 60 years in prison in February 2023.