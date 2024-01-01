Barbara Rush dies aged 97

Actress Barbara Rush has died at the age of 97.

The It Came From Outer Space star passed away on Sunday, her daughter Claudia Cowan confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"My wonderful mother passed away peacefully at 5:28 this evening. I was with her this morning and know she was waiting for me to return home safely to transition," the Fox News Channel correspondent said. "It's fitting she chose to leave on Easter as it was one of her favourite holidays and now, of course, Easter will have a deeper significance for me and my family."

Rush was best known for playing Marsha Russell in the '60s soap opera Peyton Place as well as her appearances in the soap All My Children and drama series 7th Heaven.

She won the Golden Globe for most promising newcomer in 1954 for her performance in the sci-fi horror It Came From Outer Space. Her other film credits include The Goldbergs, The Young Philadelphians, Robin and the 7 Hoods, Hombre and The Young Lions.

In addition to film and TV, Rush also performed on stage in productions such as Steel Magnolias, Unsinkable Molly Brown and The Vagina Monologues.

The actress was married three times; to actor Jeffrey Hunter between 1950 and 1955, publicist Warren Cowan between 1959 and 1969, and sculptor Jim Gruzalski from 1970 to 1973.

She is survived by her children Claudia Cowan and Jeffrey Hunter.