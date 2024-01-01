Frankie Muniz reveals why he is missing from two Malcolm in the Middle episodes

Frankie Muniz has revealed he was absent from two episodes of Malcolm in the Middle because he stormed off the set in protest.

The actor, who played the title character in the sitcom between 2000 and 2006, revealed on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Australia that he isn't in two of the 151 episodes because he had to take a stand against certain people's behaviour.

"There were two episodes I'm not in. I walked off the set," he shared. "Everyone was so afraid to stand up when certain people were controlling or rude or disrespectful. Like they walked on pins and needles.

"I remember being so mortified by watching people afraid to stand up for themselves, I was like, 'Say something.' I didn't care if they told me I was never going back, because it was worth it to me."

His campmate Candice Warner, a retired iron-woman, noted that he had the "power" to walk off in protest because the show revolved around his character and they "needed" him.

Frankie, who was cast as Malcolm when he was 13, replied, "Well, that helped."

The 38-year-old, who starred alongside Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek in the sitcom, did not divulge further details about his protest.

During the conversation, he confirmed that he still earns money from the show and receives residual cheques every couple of weeks that list every country the series is syndicated to.

Frankie retired from acting shortly after the show and is now a racing driver.