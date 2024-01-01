Shakira reveals her sons 'absolutely hated' Barbie movie

Shakira has revealed that her sons "absolutely hated" the Barbie movie.

The Colombian hitmaker has opened up about why she and her sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, nine, found Greta Gerwig's 2023 film "emasculating".

"My sons absolutely hated it," Shakira, 47, said of the film in a new interview with Allure. "They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent."

"I'm raising two boys. I want 'em to feel powerful too (while) respecting women," the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker continued. "I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide. I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity."

Shakira shares her sons with former partner Gerard Piqué. The pair split in 2022 after 11 years together.

In the interview, the Whenever, Wherever singer went on to say that both men and women have a "purpose".

"I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well," she told the publication. "We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost."

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was the highest-grossing film of 2023 and became one of the only female-dominated films among the top-grossing films of all time.

Despite being nominated for eight Academy Awards, Barbie took home only one prize from the 96th Academy Awards.