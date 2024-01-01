Star Trek: Discovery returns this week for final adventures

Star Trek: Discovery is embarking on one last journey, starting this week.

The hit series, part of the long-running Star Trek franchise, will end with its fifth and final season, beginning with two episodes on Paramount+ on Thursday (4 April), with new episodes premiering every subsequent Thursday.

In the series, set 10 years before Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise, the USS Discovery discovers new worlds and lifeforms as one Starfleet officer learns to understand all things alien.

Sonequa Martin-Green, best known for her television role as Sasha Williams on The Walking Dead from 2012 to 2017, will be returning in her role as Michael Burnham, and is also executive producer on the show.

“We made television history with diversity in a way like never before,” she said at a recent press call. “So I hope that boldness is part of our legacy.”

Doug Jones will be returning to reprise the role of Saru, and Anthony Rapp appears once more as Paul Stamets.

Season 5 also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).