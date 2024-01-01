Felicity Huffman lands new TV role

Scandal-scarred Felicity Huffman has finally landed an acting job.

The Desperate Housewives star, who served 11 days in jail for her involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal, will play a biological scientist on a Season 2 episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+.

Huffman will play Dr Jill Gideon, ex-wife of Jason Gideon, who agrees to help the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit investigate a murderous conspiracy theory.

The news, reported in the New York Post, comes after the former TV star said it was hard for her to find acting roles since serving time in jail in October 2020.

Huffman told the Guardian: “How I am is kind of a loaded question. As long as my kids are well and my husband is well, I feel like I’m well. I’m grateful to be here. But how am I? I guess I’m still processing.”

“It’s been hard,” she continued. “Sort of like your old life died, and you died with it.”

Huffman was charged in 2019 with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after paying $15,000 to have someone else take her daughter Sophia’s college entrance exams.

She subsequently paid a $30,000 fine, completed 250 hours of community service, and served 11 days of a 14-day jail term.

Huffman was one of 40 people to be charged in the college admissions scandal, along with former Fuller House star Lori Loughlin.