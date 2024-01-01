Jay Leno’s wife is forgetting who he is as dementia progresses

Jay Leno’s wife, Mavis Leno, is forgetting who he is as her dementia progresses.

The comedian filed for conservatorship over Mavis in January, following her Alzheimer's disease diagnosis.

Now, a report from 77-year-old Mavis's court-appointed lawyer has described the effects of the disease's progression.

The report includes comments from Mavis's neurologist, explaining that Mavis's advanced dementia has left her with "a lot of disorientation” and she often compulsively talks about “about her parents who have both passed.”

But, while the report laid out Mavis's “cognitive impairment,” it went on to describe her as “a delightful person” with “a charming personality” and the ability to “communicate.”

And although Mavis has experienced lapses during which she could no longer identify her husband of 44 years, the report made it clear she and Jay, 73, continued to have a strong bond.

Jay and Mavis “have a long-term, loving and supportive relationship” with plenty of “resources” to give the former a “safe and least restrictive environment”, the report said.

“Ms. Leno seemed very happy in their cozy environment."

The report also said Mavis continued to be politically engaged.

“She expressed a desire to vote and told me a little about her philanthropic work,” the lawyer wrote.

“She reposed great faith and confidence in Mr. Leno and relied on him for her protection and guidance.”