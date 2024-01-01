Dean McDermott responds to wife Tori Spelling's divorce call

Dean McDermott has spoken out after his wife of 18 years Tori Spelling filed for divorce.

The reality TV star has said he's doing "good" after the split.

"It's been a long time coming but T and I are good," Dean said in a video posted by The Daily Mail. He was asked how he was by paparazzi while leaving a coffee shop in Los Angeles.

In the most recent episode of her misSPELLING podcast, his wife Tori opened up about her decision to file for divorce after 18 years of marriage, admitting that she's wanted to divorce him for "like... 15 years".

Tori officially filed for divorce last week, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. She listed their official date of separation as 17 June, 2023.

Tori also asked for sole physical custody of their five children - Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11 and Beau, 7 - and joint legal custody with Dean's visitation rights to be determined at a later date.

The couple met on the set of the TV movie Mind Over Murder in 2005. They supported themselves via a series of reality shows that began with Tori & Dean: Inn Love in 2007.