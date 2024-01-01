Jennifer Garner mourns dad's passing

Jennifer Garner is mourning the loss of her father, William John Garner, following his death.

“My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon,” the Alias star wrote on Instagram. “We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question.) While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85-year-old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners.”

Jennifer shared several family snaps of her dad through the years, including pics of the two of them together.

“Today is for gratitude,” she wrote. “We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength. For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all-in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith.”

Jennifer also expressed her gratitude to the medical communities of Charleston Area Medical Center and City of Hope: “Your care extended Dad’s life and gave him time to be in his favorite spots — surrounded by daughters and grandchildren, cheering for his beloved Aggies, captaining a boat, and — most of all — next to his wife of 59 years, our Mom.”

She finished by saying: There is so much to say about my dad— my sisters (Susannah Garner and Melissa Garner) and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us— but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind."

Social media users and celebrities jumped to the comment section to express their condolences to Garner and her loved ones.