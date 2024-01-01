Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman set for The Roses

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman are set to star in 'The Roses', a re-imagining of the 1989 satirical comedy 'The War of the Roses'.

'Bombshell' director Jay Roach has boarded the flick to take the helm for Searchlight Pictures, Deadline reports.

'Poor Things' scribe Tony McNamara (Poor Things) is adapting the original novel by Warren Adler.

The synopsis reads: "Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Theo (Cumberbatch) and Ivy (Colman): successful careers, great kids, an enviable sex life. But underneath the facade of the perfect family is a tinderbox of competition and resentments that’s ignited when Theo’s professional dreams come crashing down."

The original flick saw Danny DeVito direct a cast led by Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.

Jonathan R. Adler and Michael Adler, from Adler Entertainment Trust, are the executive producers.

Cumberbatch is producing under his SunnyMarch banner with Leah Clarke and Adam Ackland, who have been developing the movie since 2017. Colman, Ed Sinclair and Tom Carver are also producing for South of the River alongside Roach and Michelle Graham.

Searchlight president Matthew Greenfield commented: “The Roses is a wildly funny, bigger than life, and yet deeply human story.

“With Jay at the helm, and Benedict and Olivia and Tony, we have a dream team bringing it to life.”

SunnyMarch’s Ackland said: “We are thrilled to be working on this very special film with such an incredible team.

“We have been long admirers of Jay’s work and his vision and passion to tell this story is incredibly inspiring.”

Colman and Sinclair said: “We have been cooking this up with our friends at SunnyMarch for some time, and it has been an absolute thrill to see it spring into life under Jay’s passionate and thoughtful guidance. He and Tony are a match made in cinematic comedy heaven.”

Adler added: “Working with our partners at Searchlight Pictures in this re-imagining of the classic movie is a dream come true. We are delighted to continue the legacy of our father’s brilliant work and introduce The War of the Roses to a new generation.”