Sam Raimi addresses Spider-Man 4 rumours

Director Sam Raimi has addressed rumours that he will be reuniting with Tobey Maguire on another Spider-Man movie.

The Evil Dead filmmaker, who directed the three Spider-Man films starring Maguire, was asked about reports suggesting they would team up for a fourth outing in an interview with CBR at WonderCon.

"Well, I haven't heard about that yet," Raimi said. "I did read that, but I'm not actually working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with current Spider-Man (movies), and the track they're on, and I don't know that they're going to go back to me and say, 'Well, folks, we can also tell that story!'"

After Raimi's Spider-Man films between 2002 and 2007, Sony rebooted the franchise with Andrew Garfield in the lead role for two films before launching a new trilogy starring Tom Holland. Both Maguire and Garfield appeared alongside Holland in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Raimi continued, "I love all the new Spider-Man movies. I loved Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was really super powerful, it was great seeing Tobey."

When asked if he and Maguire had discussed the idea, the director replied, "I haven't talked to Tobey about (it), but maybe Marvel has or Columbia Pictures. I just worked with Marvel on a movie called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So, I'm on great terms with them. I'm sure I would hear about it if it was in the works. I think so, I don't know."

Thomas Haden Church, who played the villain Sandman in Spider-Man 3 and No Way Home, recently fuelled the Spider-Man 4 rumours by telling ComicBook.com, "I think Sam is going to do another Spider-Man with Tobey."

Holland is also in talks about reprising his role for a fourth movie in his Spider-Man film series.