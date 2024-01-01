Shannen Doherty preparing for her own death by letting go of belongings

Shannen Doherty has revealed she is downsizing her possessions to make things "easier" for her family if she dies.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star, who has stage 4 breast cancer, revealed on Monday's episode of her Let's Be Clear podcast that she's been clearing out her storage units and homes and donating or selling items to help out her mum Rosa.

"My priority at the moment is my mum. I know it's going to be hard on her if I pass away before her," she explained. "Because it's going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier. I don't want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don't want her to have four storage units filled with furniture."

The 52-year-old shared that the money she's made from selling her possessions has been put towards making memories with her mum.

"It allows me to take more trips because I'm making money, I'm selling it. Then I get to build different memories and I build memories with the people that I love," she continued.

"I get to take my mum on vacations because I have all this extra play money lying around and I'm not digging into the money that's in my estate that's going to make sure that everybody in my life is taken care of once I'm dead."

Shannen admitted packing up her belongings at her house in Tennessee was emotional because she felt like she was giving up on her dream of creating a horse sanctuary there. However, she later realised letting go of the property was "the right thing to do" as it would help "leave behind a cleaner, easier transition".

The Heathers actress revealed last year that the cancer had spread to her brain and bones.