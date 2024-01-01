Instacart responds to Angie Harmon's claim that delivery driver killed her dog

Instacart has responded to Angie Harmon's claim that a delivery driver shot and killed her dog.

On Monday, the Law & Order actress took to Instagram to announce that her dog Oliver had been fatally shot by a delivery man working for Instacart at her home in Charlotte, North Carolina, over the weekend.

"This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver," she wrote in the post, alongside a series of photos of her beloved dog. "He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog. Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn't being recorded."

Angie, 51, continued, "The police let him go b/c he claimed 'self defense'. He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn."

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department via People, the delivery driver claimed that the dog, a German shepherd/beagle mix, had attacked him on Saturday morning.

The driver was not charged with any criminal charges.

Following Angie's Instagram post, Instacart released a statement to multiple outlets.

"We are deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident," the statement read. "We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."