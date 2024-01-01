Anya Taylor-Joy reveals she secretly married Malcolm McRae two years ago

Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed that she secretly married Malcolm McRae two years ago.

The 27-year-old actress has confirmed that she and the 29-year-old musician/actor secretly tied the knot in April 2022.

"Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans," Anya wrote in a new Instagram post. "The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love...you're the coolest."

In the post, The Menu star shared a series of photos from the special day, including her in a Dior gown embroidered with birds and a snap of two cakes in the shape of human hearts.

"N.B yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat," she added in the caption.

Another photo showed Anya and Malcolm sitting next to Cara Delevinge and another wedding guest.

Malcolm also took to social media to mark two years since he married the Golden Globe-winning actress.

"I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Happy two year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful."

After quietly tying the knot in New Orleans, the couple exchanged vows for a second time at the historic Palazzo Pisani Moretta in Venice, Italy, last October. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail at the time showed Anya standing on a balcony at the venue wearing her custom-made Dior gown.

The star-studded guest list included Cara, Miles Teller, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Ross and Julia Garner.

The couple first met at the premiere of Anya's Netflix series The Queen's Gambit in March 2021, and began dating shortly after.