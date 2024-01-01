Adam Sandler pays tribute to Joe Flaherty

Adam Sandler has paid tribute to comedian Joe Flaherty following his death.

The Freaks and Geeks star has died aged 82 after a short battle with an undisclosed illness, his daughter Gudrun Flaherty confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

"After a brief illness, he left us yesterday, and since then, I've been struggling to come to terms with this immense loss," Gudrun said. "Dad was an extraordinary man, known for his boundless heart and an unwavering passion for movies from the '40s and '50s."

Following the news of the comedian and writer's death, his Happy Gilmore co-star Adam took to X, formerly Twitter, to pay tribute.

"Oh man. Worshipped Joe growing up," the Grown Ups star wrote. "Always had me and my brother laughing. Count Floyd, Guy Caballero. Any move he made. He crushed as border guard in Stripes. Couldn't be more fun to have him heckle me on the golf course."

Adam went on to say of Joe, "The nicest guy you could know. Genius of a comedian. And a true sweetheart. Perfect combo. Much love to his kids and thanks to Joe for all the greatness he gave us all."

Joe got his start on Canadian sketch comedy show SCTV, working alongside comedy icons such as John Candy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Martin Short.

The late comedian was also known for his roles as Harold Weir in Freaks and Geeks and Western Union Man in Back to the Future Part II.

Joe is survived by his two children, Gurdrun and Gabriel, who he shares with his ex-wife Judith Dagley.