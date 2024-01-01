Kristin Cavallari is considering having a baby with boyfriend Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari has revealed she and Mark Estes have discussed having kids.

The Very Cavallari star has spoken about her “pretty serious” relationship with TikTok star Mark Estes, revealing that the pair have talked about having kids.

“It's definitely in the back of my mind…you know, he wants to have a kid,” she said on her Let's Be Honest podcast. “I'm mulling it over.”

Cavallari, 37, and Estes, 24, began dating earlier this year. Cavallari made their relationship public in February when she shared photos from their holiday in Los Cabos, Mexico, on Instagram.

“He makes me happy,” she wrote in the caption with a heart emoji.

On the podcast, her friend Justin Anderson said how attractive their kids would be, and Cavallari agreed.

“That's why I might have to do it,” she said, adding, “My kids are old enough now where they can help. That would be nice. If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid.”

Cavallari rose to fame in 2004 on the MTV reality TV series Laguna Beach. She was previously married to Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, with whom she shares three children.