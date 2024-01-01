Minnie Driver alleges sexist reason she was barred from wearing a wetsuit

Minnie Driver has alleged there was a sexist reason producers barred her from wearing a wetsuit.

The actress said she was pressured into going without a wetsuit under her clothing while shooting her 1998 disaster movie Hard Rain.

“It’s set during this massive storm, there were huge rain machines. We shot crazy hours. It was tough,” Minnie, 54, told Jameela Jamil on her I Weigh podcast.

“Everybody else could wear a wetsuit underneath their costume, and I was told by the producers that I couldn’t because they wanted to see my nipples, and that there was no point in having the wet t-shirt if you couldn’t have what was underneath it.”

Minnie said when she questioned producers, she was made to feel like "an idiot" – but after she called her agent to talk about what was happening, she found herself being excluded on set.

“I remember calling my agent. I then remember it being like, boy, people wouldn’t speak to me on the set. I was so punished for it,” she alleged.

“It was leaked to the press that I called and complained about conditions, but it was as if there was nothing to complain about and I was just complaining.”

The movie's costumer designer Kathleen Detoro told Entertainment Weekly, “the producers had me supply everyone including crew members with wetsuits". She added that “the actors decide if they want to wear it or not”.