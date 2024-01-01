Kiernan Shipka pays tribute to Sabrina co-star Chance Perdomo

Kiernan Shipka has written a heartfelt tribute to her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star Chance Perdomo.

The Mad Men star, who played the title character in the Netflix show, took to Instagram on Tuesday to remember Chance, who was killed in a motorcycle accident over the weekend aged 27.

She shared a series of selfies of her and Chance as well as a video of the Gen V star giving her a piggyback behind the scenes.

"Chancey Pants," she began. "Oh man this hurts. He was a one of a kind soul. Just the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine…

"As playful as he was kind. As loving as he was hilarious. He never failed to make me laugh and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer which he often did. Thanks Chance.)"

The 24-year-old admitted to her followers that she was struggling to picture the world without the British-American actor, who played Sabrina's cousin Ambrose in the show.

She concluded her post, "I loved him with my whole heart. I always will."

Lucy Davis, who played Sabrina's Aunt Hilda in the series, replied in the comments, "I remember him piggy backing you everywhere!"

The series ran for two seasons between 2018 and 2020.