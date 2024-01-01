Hunter Schafer reveals she has turned down 'tons' of trans roles

Hunter Schafer isn't interested in playing transgender character anymore.

The Euphoria actress revealed to GQ that she has rejected offers for "tons" of trans characters because she doesn't want her acting work to revolve around her trans identity anymore.

"I worked so hard to get to where I am, past these really hard points in my transition, and now I just want to be a girl and finally move on," she explained. "It's a privilege, but it's been very intentional. I've gotten offered tons of trans roles, and I just don't want to do it. I don't want to talk about it."

The 25-year-old made her acting debut playing transgender high school student Jules Vaughn in the HBO drama series Euphoria. During the break between season two and the delayed season three, she filmed her first movie Cuckoo, played Tigris Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and shot the upcoming films Mother Mary and Kinds of Kindness.

Hunter told the publication that breaking out of her pigeonhole will be "helpful" to the trans community.

"I know for a fact that I'm one of the most famous trans people in media right now, and I do feel a sense of responsibility, and maybe a little bit of guilt, for not being more of a spokesperson," she confessed. "But ultimately, I really do believe that not making it the centrepiece to what I'm doing will allow me to get further. And I think getting further and doing awesome s**t, in the interest of 'the movement,' will be way more helpful than talking about it all the time."