Nick Cannon reveals two-year-old son's autism diagnosis

Nick Cannon has revealed his two-year-old son Zillion was recently diagnosed with autism.

The Masked Singer host and Zillion's mother Abby De La Rosa marked World Autism Awareness Day on Tuesday by announcing that their son had the developmental disability, which affects how he communicates and interacts with others.

"Today our family recognizes World Autism Awareness Day which is beyond meaningful to us because our amazing 2 year old, Zillion, was recently diagnosed with ASD (autism spectrum disorder) - joining the unique energy of others like Niko Telsa, Sir Isaac Newton, Albert Einstein and Michael Angelo, just to name a few dynamic individuals," they wrote on Instagram.

"Our beautiful boy experiences life in 4D and teaches us something new everyday! His love, strength and brilliance light up every room he enters! We are blessed that God had placed such an amazing spirit under our guardianship and we have accepted this assignment wholeheartedly!"

The post was accompanied by a video montage of Zillion and his twin brother Zion enjoying an Easter egg hunt with Abby and Nick, who dressed up as a rabbit.

They added, "On this World Autism Awareness Day, we extend our embrace to families worldwide, acknowledging shared challenges and championing understanding. Together, let’s create a world of acceptance and compassion."

In addition to the twin boys, Nick and Abby share a 16-month-old daughter named Beautiful.

Nick, 43, has nine other children with other mothers.