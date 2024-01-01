Michael Douglas shocked to discover he's related to Scarlett Johansson

Michael Douglas was shocked to discover he's a distant relative of Scarlett Johansson on Finding Your Roots on Tuesday night.

The Wall Street star discovered he is a "DNA cousin" of his fellow Marvel star, who appeared on the U.S. ancestry show in 2017.

"Your DNA cousin is the actress Scarlett Johansson," host Henry Louis Gates Jr. explained. "Michael and Scarlett share identical stretches of DNA on four different chromosomes, all of which appear on Scarlett's maternal lines, which stretch back to Jewish communities in eastern Europe."

Reacting to the revelation, a visibly shocked Douglas said, "Are you kidding? Oh, that's amazing. All right. This is cool. This is so cool."

He continued, "That's incredible... Well, I look forward to seeing Scarlett next time!"

Douglas, 79, and Johansson, 39, both appeared in Marvel's 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, in which they played Hank Pym and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, but they did not share any scenes together.

The Basic Instinct star has no shortage of famous relatives - he's the son of actors Kirk and Diana Douglas. His brothers Peter and Joel are producers and his late brother Eric was a stand-up comedian.

Douglas has also been married to Oscar-winning star Catherine Zeta-Jones since 2000.