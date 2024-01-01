Billie Piper reflects on going to school with 'super bright' Amy Winehouse

Billie Piper has reflected on going to school with "super bright" Amy Winehouse.

Speaking on Wednesday's episode of the Table Manners podcast, the British actress/singer revealed that she was friends with the late Rehab hitmaker when they were at school together in London.

Billie, 41, explained that when she was 12 years old, she moved from Wiltshire to London to go to the Sylvia Young Theatre School, which Amy had also attended.

"She was always cheeky," the Doctor Who star remembered of the Back to Black hitmaker. "She was always like that, you know. She would do abstract stuff, and I really loved it."

During the episode, co-host Lennie Ware asked if Amy could act, to which Billie replied, "Yeah, she could do everything. Super clever, super bright, (she was) unlike any other girl at that school."

The Scoop actress went on to share that the singer didn't have the "easiest ride" at school and was "bullied" for being different from her peers.

"She got bullied quite a lot at school because she was doing her own thing, and she liked to push buttons, and do weird stuff," Billie recalled. "And I had a lot of space for that, but not many of the girls did. It wasn't the easiest ride."

Amy earned critical and commercial acclaim for her Grammy Award-winning album Back to Black in 2006.

After a battle with substance abuse and addiction, she died of alcohol poisoning in July 2011, aged 27.