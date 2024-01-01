Katie Holmes to return to Broadway after 12 years

Katie Holmes is set to return to Broadway after 12 years.

The Dawson's Creek actress will return to Broadway for the first time in over a decade to star in a Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder's Our Town, it was announced on Wednesday.

The play, which will be directed by Tony Award-winning director and producer Kenny Leon, will be helmed by The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons in the role of stage manager. The actor has a string of stage credits including The Boys in the Band, An Act of God, The Normal Heart and most recently Mother Play, which begins previews on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Katie, who made her Broadway debut in the 2008 production of All My Sons, will play Mrs. Webb in the show. The actress last appeared on Broadway in 2012's Dead Accounts.

In addition, Set It Up star Zoey Deutch will make her Broadway debut in the role of Emily Gibbs.

The cast, made up of 28 actors, will also include Richard Thomas, Ephraim Sykes and Billy Eugene Jones.

Previews of the show begin on 17 September, ahead of a 10 October opening at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City.

Our Town, a three-act play about life in the New Hampshire village of Grover's Corners between 1901 and 1913, first opened on Broadway in 1938 and has been revived four times since.