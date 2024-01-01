Michael J. Fox reflects on BAFTAs standing ovation

Michael J. Fox has reflected on the standing ovation he received at the 2024 BAFTAs.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor opened up about receiving a standing ovation at the BAFTAs in February.

Michael, 62, who has been battling Parkinson's disease since 1991, took to the stage in a wheelchair during the ceremony and received a standing ovation after standing up to present the Best Film award.

"It's still really surprising," the Back to the Future star said of the support he received when he made a surprise appearance at the event.

"I love it and I appreciate it, but I take it more as recognition of determination and resolve to solve the big problem, and that we all have the power to do whatever it is we can do to move things along," Michael continued of the standing ovation. "I think people are just saying, 'Thanks for hanging in there and going after this.' And I appreciate that."

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor said his disease has become a normal part of his life.

"After 35 years or something since I've been diagnosed, this is just my life and I don't think about it much," he told the outlet. "I don't even think about (it). Except that I'm thinking about what we're going to do as a community to figure this out and find a cure - and short of a cure, (create) treatment centres that are really groundbreaking."

"Me personally, it's just who I am, and the way I was built," Michael continued. "And I'm necessarily trying to figure it out for me, I'm figuring it out for everybody. But it just is what it is."

The Family Ties actor added that his life "continues to be a great ride".