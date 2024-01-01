James Corden insists he wasn't fired from The Late Late Show

James Corden has insisted that he wasn't fired from The Late Late Show

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! On Tuesday night, the 45-year-old revealed that people are convinced that he moved from Los Angeles to London after being fired from the late-night talk show.

"No one believes that I wasn't fired," the British actor and comedian told Jimmy. "I'll be in a pub (in London) or something and people will be like, oh yeah.... They'll be like, 'So why'd you come back?'"

"And I'll be like, 'Oh, 'cause Max has finished 6th grade and we really wanted him to have a relationship with his grandparents,'" James continued. "And people will honestly be like, 'You don't have to give me that bulls**t. It's fine, mate. If you got fired, you got fired.'"

He added that "nobody thinks you would ever leave what is - let's be honest - a cushy existence."

Shortly after leaving the CBS show in April 2023 after eight years as host, the Gavin and Stacey co-creator and star, his wife Julia Carey and their children Max, 12, Carey, nine, and Charlotte, six, relocated from Los Angeles to James' native London.

James announced in April 2022 that he would be stepping down as host.

"It's been it's a really hard decision to leave because I'm so immensely proud of the show...I always thought I'd do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on," he said in a statement. "I've really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure."