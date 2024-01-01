Rebel Wilson smiles for cameras as book release is delayed

Rebel Wilson all smile as memoir pulled from bookstores.

The Pitch Perfect actor didn't appear to have a care in the world as she left a taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, just hours after news came that her book was being pulled from bookstores in Australia and the UK, The Daily Mail reports.

Wilson smiled for the cameras as she left the NBC studios in New York.

Wilson's memoir Rebel Rising has sparked a slew of controversy in recent days after she made some shocking allegations about her former The Brothers Grimsby co-star Sacha Baron Cohen.

The British comedian has vehemently denied any impropriety, saying her description of shooting his 2016 film Grimsby is "demonstrably false".

Rebel Rising was published in the US on Tuesday, and was due out in Australia on Wednesday and the UK on Thursday. But the release of Wilson’s autobiography has been pushed back in the UK and Australia.

Publisher HarperCollins said its release "in the UK and Australia has been moved to coincide with Rebel Wilson's press tours".