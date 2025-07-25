Julie Garner lands role in Fantastic Four

Julia Garner cast in upcoming Fantastic Four movie for Marvel.

The Ozark actor is joining the cast of the Marvel Studios movie.

Garner will play Shalla-Bal, who will become the Silver Surfer in this version of the movie, Deadline reports.

She joins previously announced stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mr Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing, and Joseph Quinn as Jonny Storm / Human Storm.

Garner is best known for her starring role as Ruth Langmore in the Netflix crime drama series Ozark, for which she received critical acclaim and won three Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award.

Shalla-Bal first appeared in the Marvel Comics in Silver Surfer #1 and was the first wife for Norrin Radd/Silver Surfer.

The Silver Surfer was last physically played by Doug Jones in the 2007 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Laurence Fishburne was the voice of Silver Surfer.

The upcoming Fantastic Four feature, to be directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision), is slated for release on 25 July, 2025. Production will begin mid this year.