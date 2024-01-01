Jonathan Majors loses bid to have assault conviction quashed

Jonathan Majors' bid to have his assault and harassment convictions set aside has been denied.

The Loki actor now faces up to one year in prison after his lawyers failed to have his guilty verdict set aside.

Majors, 34, was found guilty of harassment and reckless assault against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, last December.

Now, Majors could be imprisoned for up to one year, after a judge determined his conviction should stand.

"The trial evidence was legally sufficient to establish Defendant's guilt of harassment in the second degree," Judge Michael Gaffey noted. "Such evidence clearly established that Defendant subjected Ms. Jabbari to physical contact."

The couple, who met in 2021 on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, spent eight days in court supplying their testimonies. One of the key incidents being prosecuted was an argument the pair had at their apartment after a night out.

A hospital examination the next morning found Jabbari had a fractured right finger, among other injuries and marks.

Jabbari's lawyers characterised Majors' treatment of his girlfriend as "control, domination, manipulation and abuse", while Majors' defence called Jabbari a "liar", alleging police and hospital staff "bought her white lies, her big lies and all her pretty little lies".

A New York Times article published on 8 February included interviews with 20 people, including three of Majors' ex-girlfriends as well as former colleagues and crew members from productions he had starred in. In the interviews, they described patterns of emotional and physical abuse they had experienced at Majors' hands.

Majors will be sentenced on 8 April.