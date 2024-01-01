Julia Stiles secretly welcomes third child

Julia Stiles has revealed she secretly welcomed her third child late last year.

The 10 Things I Hate About You star revealed in an interview with The New York Times on Wednesday that she and her camera assistant husband Preston J. Cook have a five-month-old child.

"I'm kind of like a bundle of emotions, because I have a 5-month-old baby and I went into directing my first movie," she said, referring to her feature directorial debut Wish You Were Here.

The 43-year-old actress added that she declined to do the usual celebrity pregnancy announcement and "didn't really talk" publicly about it at the time.

Sharing how she's been coping with the new baby, Julia continued, "I am running on fumes in terms of sleep. But I feel more energised than I ever have."

She did not divulge further details about the new addition to her family, such as its sex and name.

However, The Bourne Identity star went on to explain how being a mum of three gave her the skills to helm Wish You Were Here.

"I think that actually being a mom is really great training for being a director," she shared. "You have to think 10 steps ahead but also be in the present moment. You have to be good at time management. You have to be sensitive to people's needs and guide them, but also hold a boundary."

Julia and Preston, who married in 2017, also have two sons aged six and two.