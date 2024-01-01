Anna Paquin walks red carpet with cane amid ongoing health issues

Anna Paquin used a cane as she walked the red carpet at the New York premiere of her movie A Bit of Light on Wednesday night.

The True Blood star used the cane for assistance as she posed for photographers at the Crosby Street Hotel with her husband Stephen Moyer, who directed the independent drama.

The 41-year-old told People that it's been a "difficult" two years as she has been dealing with undisclosed health issues that have left her with mobility and speech difficulties.

"It hasn't been easy," she added.

A source told the outlet that The Piano actress will hopefully make a full recovery.

Despite her ongoing health battle, the Oscar winner shared that she feels fortunate to be doing what she loves - acting.

"My first love was independent filmmaking," said Paquin, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar at the age of 11 for her acting debut in The Piano. "That's how I entered the film industry. I was working with people who were all about telling stories and telling them with integrity and truth."

She went on to praise Moyer, 54, adding that she wouldn't work with him if she didn't think he was a good director.

"He's my favourite person to play with," she gushed, before joking, "I'm not sentimental when it comes to work."

Paquin and Moyer have been married since 2010 and they have 11-year-old fraternal twins together.