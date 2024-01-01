Elizabeth Hurley reveals why she didn't appear in third Austin Powers film

Elizabeth Hurley has revealed why she didn't appear in the third Austin Powers film.

The Bedazzled star played secret agent Vanessa Kensington alongside Mike Myers' Austin Powers in 1997's International Man of Mystery and reprised the role for a brief appearance in 1999's The Spy Who Shagged Me.

However, she was notably absent from 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, which starred Beyoncé as Austin's new sidekick.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night, Hurley was asked to confirm if she turned down the third film and she revealed the shoot clashed with her pregnancy.

"You know what, I was offered the third Austin Powers, and I actually did shoot my bit, but when I was offered it, I said to them - and they were the first people that knew, apart from my immediate family, I said, 'Guys, I'm pregnant,'" she shared.

"I was pregnant with my son and I said, 'So unless you shoot it literally next week, I don't think I can shoot it' (and) they were like, 'Oh you'll be fine, you're so skinny... I went, 'No, no, you don't understand, you really have to shoot, really soon,' and by the time they were ready to shoot, I was (heavily) pregnant."

Hurley noted that she put on 63 pounds (28 kilograms) while pregnant with her son Damian, now 21.

She concluded, "So it wasn't my fault, OK? Because I love Beyoncé, I love Austin Powers, it just wasn't my fault."