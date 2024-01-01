Sharon Osbourne reveals she disliked two female Celebrity Big Brother housemates

Sharon Osbourne has admitted that she secretly did not like two of the female contestants during her stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

During this week's episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Sharon was asked by her daughter Kelly Osbourne if she disliked any housemates during her time on the reality show.

"A couple... They were both women and leave it at that," Sharon, 71, replied, refusing to name names. "I knew that they were hustlers... When you are desperate with it, it is kind of cringe."

However, Sharon quickly clarified that her dislike for those contestants wasn't rooted in any argument, stating, "They weren't mean to me."

Sharon appeared in the Celebrity Big Brother house alongside former Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Simon, YouTuber Zeze Millz, former Love Islander Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu, TV presenter Fern Britton, and West End star Marisha Wallace, as well as other male contestants.

During her eight-day stint as the "lodger" last month, the TV personality also spoke out about former The Late Late Show host, James Corden, claiming he liked to name-drop and boast about his designer clothes.

"You f**king went off on James Corden, which is fair," commented her son Jack on the podcast. "He's just annoying."

Sharon responded, "That's fair. He's fair game - that fake laugh... His claim to fame being Paul Potts in a movie (One Chance)."

Looking back on the show, Sharon went on to say that she would remain in contact with winner David Potts, Zeze and contestants Nikita Kuzmin, Bradley Riches and Levi Roots.