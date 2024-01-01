Elizabeth Hurley denies 'absurd' rumours she took Prince Harry's virginity

Elizabeth Hurley has denied "absurd" rumours that she took Prince Harry's virginity.



The British actress and model has shut down speculation that she is the older woman who Prince Harry wrote about losing his virginity to in his bombshell memoir, Spare.



"That was ludicrous!" Elizabeth, 58, said of the rumours on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "He said, 'She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.' And they were like, 'Ah, it's Elizabeth.' It was absurd. It was ridiculous."



"It was like saying, 'He's great-looking. He's American.' Oh, it's Andy Cohen," the Gossip Girl star joked, before clarifying that she had "never met" the British royal.



In his tell-all memoir, published in January 2023, Harry, 39, revealed he lost his virginity to an older woman in a field behind a pub when he was 17.



"She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she'd smacked my rump and sent me off to graze," he recalled. "Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub. Obviously, someone had seen us."



In an interview with The Times in December 2022, Elizabeth insisted that she had not been romantically involved with Harry.



"Not me. Not guilty. Ha!" she said at the time.