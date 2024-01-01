Sting’s daughter Mickey Sumner finalises divorce

Sting’s daughter Mickey Sumner has finalised her divorce from her ex-husband, Chris Kantrowitz.

Sumner will receive $7000 (£3650) a month in child support from Kantrowitz, according to court documents obtained by celebrity news site The Blast.

The pair were married for four years and share one child, Akira Rogue Kantrowitz, whom they welcomed in 2016.

Sumner has also been ordered by the court to pay Kantrowitz $400,000 (£316,000) after the sale of one of their marital homes.

Sumner has graced the screen in films including Frances Ha, Mistress America, and CBGB. She also played a leading role in the TNT series Snowpiercer.

In 2021, Sumner opened up about raising their son, who was born with developmental issues, as reported in the Daily Mail.

“Akira is nonverbal, he is not walking, he is hard of hearing in both ears, has hypotonia, and global delays. My experience of motherhood has been a rollercoaster of emotions and mental health challenges.”

In another interview with the Daily Mail, Sting said that just as he has worked hard for his career and wealth, he expects his six kids to do the same.

“I certainly don't want to leave them trust funds that are albatrosses round their necks. They have to work. All my kids know that, and they rarely ask me for anything, which I really respect and appreciate.”