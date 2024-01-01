Angelina Jolie’s lawyers make bombshell claims about Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s lawyers have made new claims about Brad Pitt regarding his alleged abusive past.

Jolie’s legal team filed a motion on Thursday 4 April, in support of her ongoing legal battle with Pitt over their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

In the filing, which was obtained by People magazine, Jolie’s attorneys claim Pitt was abusive toward Jolie before the 2016 plane incident with their children that resulted in her filing for divorce.

“While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles,” Jolie alleged via her lawyers. “This flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him.”

The filing was submitted in hopes that a judge would release communications that will allegedly prove Pitt wouldn’t allow Jolie to share her portion of Chateau Miraval unless she agreed to an “expansive” and “onerous” NDA.

The former couple are involved in a lengthy legal battle over the winery which they co-own.

Jolie and Pitt got together in 2004 and married in 2014. Two years after the wedding, Jolie filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

They share six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.