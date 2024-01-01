Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde team up for Avengelyne – report

Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde are set to join forces for a new project inspired by a comic book character.

The stars are set to respectively produce and direct Avengelyne, a movie based on the comic book creation by Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld.

Online news site Deadline broke the news about the movie, reporting that Wilde is on board to direct, and LuckyChap Entertainment set to produce.

LuckyChap is a Los Angeles-based production company, founded in 2014 by Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerrin.

The company describes its focal point as female-focused film and television productions.

So far it has produced films and TV series including I, Tonya (2017), Dollface (2019), Promising Young Woman (2020) and Barbie (2023).

Rumours that Robbie is also to star as Avengelyne, an angel who fights the forces of evil, have been denied by sources close to the actor.