Reese Witherspoon attached to Legally Blonde TV spinoff

Reese Witherspoon fans are cheering the news that a Legally Blonde TV spinoff is in the works.

The actor and producer — who played Elle Woods in the original movie and its sequel — has been linked to the Amazon Prime Video TV series.

The Legally Blonde project has been confirmed by Variety magazine.

Witherspoon is reportedly attached to the project as an executive producer, via her Hello Sunshine production company.

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are producing and writing the script. The duo are best known for developing the hit high school drama Gossip Girl.

Marc Platt, a producer on the Legally Blonde films, will also executive produce.

The original Legally Blonde movie was released in cinemas in 2001. Witherspoon starred as a fashion-focused sorority girl who decides to attend Harvard Law School in an attempt to win back her boyfriend. The film was a box office hit, grossing over $140 million (£111 million) worldwide.