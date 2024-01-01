Rita Ora debuts Queen of Hearts costume for Descendants: The Rise of Red

Rita Ora has unveiled her Queen of Hearts costume for her role in 'Descendants: The Rise of Red'.

The 33-year-old star showed off her red gown for the part she will play in the musical fantasy movie, which will be released on the streaming service Disney+ in July.

Rita portrays the antagonist of Lewis Carroll's famous novel 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland' and her alter ego is the mother of the film's lead character Red – who is played by YouTube star Kylie Cantrall.

An Instagram post shared jointly by the 'Anywhere' singer and Disney was captioned: "All hail the Queen of Hearts. Descendants: #TheRiseofRed, a Disney Original Movie, is available July 12 on @disneyplus."

The 'Descendants' series began back in 2015 and centres on the children of villains from Disney classics as they rebel against the evil antics of their parents.

It is the latest acting role that Rita has taken on – after she featured in the 'Fifty Shades' franchise and the fantasy flick 'Wonderwell' – and she previously explained that she doesn't want to "limit" her creativity to just music.

She said: "I’ve had 13 top ten singles in the UK without being born here, and only hard work got me here — along with the support of my family, friends and fans. So I’m determined to keep going. I want to do more films, more TV and more fashion.

"I want to create on all platforms because I grew up watching my idols like Madonna, Whitney Houston, Aaliyah, Cher and Marilyn Monroe. They showed you don’t have to stick to one thing, you can do everything. Creating isn’t limited to one department — and that’s what I love about what I do."