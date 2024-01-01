BBC responds to complaints over 'insensitive' coverage of Catherine, Princess of Wales's cancer diagnosis

BBC has responded to complaints over its "excessive and insensitive" coverage of Catherine, Princess of Wales's cancer diagnosis.

The British Broadcasting Corporation has addressed complaints about its coverage of Catherine's recent diagnosis.

On Friday, the BBC said that it "received complaints from people who feel our coverage of the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis was excessive and insensitive".

Catherine, 42, revealed that she was undergoing preventative cancer treatment in a video message released last month.

According to Deadline, the corporation explained its coverage of Catherine's health news "reflected the significance of this story and the outpouring of support for the princess from around the globe".

"Our reporting made clear that this is a difficult time for the princess and the rest of the Royal Family; we have been mindful at all times to approach our coverage with sensitivity," the statement continued. "As part of our analysis, we examined the intense speculation there had been in the preceding weeks about the princess's health.

"We also reported on Catherine's request for privacy and detailed the statement from Kensington Palace regarding the princess having the right to privacy in relation to her medical issues."

Before she revealed she was being treated for cancer, the Princess of Wales had been the subject of a number of conspiracy theories and rumours in the two months since she underwent abdominal surgery in January. She also faced a backlash for editing a photograph of her and her three children released on U.K. Mother's Day.

"We always give careful consideration to the editorial decisions we make," the BBC continued. "While we have a responsibility to report on stories that are of interest to our audience, we appreciate that not everyone would have approved of the approach we took."