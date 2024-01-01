Twilight's Elizabeth Reaser and composer Bruce Gilbert quietly married eight months ago

Elizabeth Reaser and Bruce Gilbert quietly got married eight months ago.

The actress has revealed that she and the composer tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy last August.

"Originally, we were making these huge lists of people to invite but we realised pretty quickly it didn't feel right for us," Elizabeth told Vogue of the wedding in a new interview. "We decided to elope instead, with a couple of friends as witnesses."

The small guest list included Hollywood couple Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.

Elizabeth, who wore a Danielle Frankel gown and minimal jewellery on the special day, shared that her now-husband had hired a mandolin player and a guitarist for the ceremony.

"It was so beautiful that we stopped at the end of the aisle and had an impromptu first dance," she told the publication. "I think it may have been the purest moment of happiness in my life."

Elizabeth then revealed that her relationship with Bruce felt different after tying the knot.

"It was the most intense experience," she said. "Something happened to us when we said the vows. It did change everything. I was trying not to cry the whole time except for when I was laughing."

The couple first connected in 2017 when the Oscar-winning composer was walking his dog in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, where Elizabeth was hosting a dog play date.

"The following day he asked my friend for my number and the rest is history," she shared. "We owe our dogs everything!"