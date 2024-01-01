Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announce divorce

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher filed for divorce last year after 13 years of marriage.

The British comedian and Australian actress announced their marriage split on their respective Instagram Stories on Friday.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage," they wrote alongside a photo of them wearing tennis whites.

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change," they added. "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

The Borat star, 52, met the Wedding Crashers actress, 48, at a party in Sydney, Australia in 2001 and got engaged in 2004. They tied the knot in Paris on 15 March 2010.

The former couple shares three children - daughters Olive, 17, and Elula, 13, and son Montgomery, nine.

Baron Cohen has been in the news recently because Rebel Wilson accused him of being a "massive a**hole" on the set of their 2016 film Grimsby, also known as The Brothers Grimsby, and allegedly asking her to perform nude scenes and a sexual act.

A representative for the actor denied the allegations, calling them "demonstrably false claims (that) are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence".