Rebel Wilson's neighbours called police after she set off fireworks

Rebel Wilson has revealed her neighbours called the police after she kept setting off fireworks.

The Australian actress revealed on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast that she loves fireworks "a bit too much" and couldn't resist setting them off when she returned to her Hollywood home after a trip to Florida.

"I set them off in West Hollywood and stuff and then people called the cops because they thought they were gunshots," she shared. "You know the fireworks (that have) the little parachute men come down? They're just so fun so I just kept setting them off and people called the cops."

The 44-year-old revealed that she didn't take the blame for the noise disturbance when she spoke to the officers.

"I go, 'It wasn't me, I thought the neighbours were doing fireworks,'" she confessed.

The Pitch Perfect star revealed that she bought the fireworks in Florida and brought them back to California on a private plane.

In hindsight, she admitted, "I'm not sure whether you're allowed to do (that), but we hid them in garbage bags."

Dax pointed out that her revelation might cause concern as she could have started a wildfire where she lives in the Hollywood Hills.

She jokingly replied, "I wouldn't do (it) in the Hollywood Hills, I'm only willing to destroy West Hollywood."

Rebel is currently promoting her new memoir Rebel Rising.