Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn headed for divorce courts

Christine Quinn’s husband, Christian Richard, has filed for divorce after four years of marriage.

The Selling Sunset star’s husband submitted his divorce filing on Friday 5 April with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, according to documents obtained by celebrity and entertainment magazine Us Weekly. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as being the reason for the split.

Richard, real name Christian Dumontet, is requesting full legal and physical custody of the couple’s two-year-old son, Christian, with Quinn being allowed “child visitation”, according to the docs. He is also asking a judge to “terminate” spousal support for the former Selling Sunset star.

The tech entrepreneur further noted that he wanted “each party to pay his/her own attorney’s fees”, and asked the court to “confirm as separate property” all assets “from and after the date of separation”.

Richard didn’t give a date of separation, but the news comes just days after Us Weekly confirmed that Quinn was granted a temporary restraining order against Richard following his recent arrest for an alleged domestic violence incident.

At the time, he was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.