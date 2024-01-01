Toy Story 5 confirmed for June 2026 release

The Toy Story gang has a confirmed date to head back to cinemas.

Disney will release Pixar’s Toy Story 5 on 19 June 2026, as announced by The Hollywood Reporter.

Disney CEO Bob Iger first heralded Toy Story 5 in February 2023.

Toy Story has spanned four mainline films dating back to 1995, with the most recent instalment topping $1 billion at the box office in 2019.

The films to date have voice-starred Tom Hanks as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear.

Allen said on The Tonight Show late last year: “They have reached out to Tom and I to reprise the roles.”

And Tom Hanks' brother, Jim Hanks, suggested in a recent interview with Screen Rant that Tom would definitely be back to voice Woody.

The sequel is a chance to return to form for the franchise after the less than stellar performance of its 2022 spinoff, Lightyear.

In other news, Disney also confirmed that the Star Wars feature The Mandalorian & Grogu will debut on 22 May 2026.

Dwayne Johnson’s live-action remake of Moana has been pushed back by a year to 10 July 10 2026.