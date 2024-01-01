Quinta Brunson is 'itching' to try something new in her career

Quinta Brunson is "itching" to try something new in her career.

In a recent interview with Elle, the actress and writer opened up about her career plans once her hit sitcom Abbott Elementary comes to an end.

"I think you learn a lot by having a show that's a success: what it takes to maintain it, and what kind of creator you actually are, and what kind of boss or manager or showrunner you want to be," the star explained. "And you learn a lot about integrity, keeping things moving."

The 34-year-old continued, "I don't think I have anything to prove, per se, but I would like to make more things, whether it be TV or film or books or whatever. I'm itching to use a different side of my pen."

The showrunner launched Abbott Elementary in 2021 and it is currently on its third season. Quinta explained that she will call time on the workplace comedy when it feels right for the story.

Elsewhere in the interview, the A Black Lady Sketch Show star shared that she learns from her mistakes rather than dwelling on them.

"I own everything, even mistakes, because I think you learn from those," she told the publication. "I think that we're all complex characters, and we have to forgive ourselves.

"We have to own our own humanity by not regretting everything we do, unless we have been extremely harmful to someone or hurtful to someone or done something violent. I think we have to give ourselves room to make the human mistakes that everyone else makes."