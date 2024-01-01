Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson reveals secret to a happy marriage

Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson has revealed the secret to his happy marriage.

The actor, who wedded Linda Kingsberg nearly 40 years ago, explained it was an argument over toilet paper that made him realise how to stay happily married.

Ernie, who stars in the new movie Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, said a number of years ago he and Linda were in the middle of an argument “over the toilet paper roll, which way it rolls,” he told People.

Although they disagreed, Ernie decided to let it go.

“I'm like, ‘I don't care. If it makes you happy, I'll do it that way."

He went on to explain that little things such as opening doors for his wife made all the difference.

"If me opening the door is an issue for you, then I'll open the door," Ernie said.

"What am I going to fight over? I'm good."

Ernie added his feelings for Linda were not dependent on whether they were always in agreement.

“I love her for who she is and not who I want her or think she should be,” he said.

“So I just trust her to be herself and if she's happy, then I'm good.”