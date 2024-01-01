Rebel Wilson hits back over abuse claims: ‘Truth will come out’

Rebel Wilson has hit back after Sacha Baron Cohen denied her abuse allegations: "Truth will come out"

The actress is undaunted after Sacha denied her new memoir's descriptions of abuse she alleged took place while working with him on the 2016 action comedy movie Grimsby.

"It is hard to say something against somebody who's high profile, because they hit you with high-priced lawyers and crisis PR people and all sorts of little tricks," Rebel, 44, told The Sun.

"It doesn't feel great when all I'm doing is sharing my story in my memoir, which I'm very entitled to do."

In the memoir she claimed Sacha, 52, requested she "stick her finger up his a**", which she claimed "felt like (he) had sexually harassed me".

Sacha's representatives have strenuously denied Rebel's claims.

This week, Rebel added she hoped fans would read her book.

"I always think that the truth will come out," she said, "which is why it's great to have the book out now so people don't just read the headlines, but can read the actual chapter."

Sacha, and his wife of 14 years, Isla Fisher, 48, announced on 5 April that they filed for divorce in late 2023.

“In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage," they both posted to their Instagram accounts.

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."