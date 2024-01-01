Dominic Burgess describes shooting steamy scene with Kim Kardashian

Dominic Burgess has opened up about shooting a steamy scene with Kim Kardashian.

The actor lifted the lid on his experience of filming the sex scene with the reality star for American Horror Story: Delicate.

Dominic, 41, described Kim, 43 as industrious and, "really open and engaging".

“She worked so hard," he told Variety.

"Someone in her position could just go to their trailer and just come out when needed, but she was so present."

Dominic added Kim was more approachable than he'd anticipated.

"She was asking questions, sharing ideas and being really open and engaging,” he said, adding Kim was, “really friendly.”

Having expected Kim to be more aloof, Dominic had been anxious about shooting their bedroom scene, but was reassured by the presence of an intimacy coordinator standing by.

“I was nervous and body-conscious, and to find out my first sex scene is going to be with an icon known for their beauty was a lot,” he shared.

“But there was a great intimacy coordinator who asked what we felt comfortable with, and the director was John J Gray, who I worked with on Feud – and Kim was wonderful.

"It ended up being a really pleasant experience.”