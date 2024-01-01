Drake Bell admits revealing abuse was ‘very scary’

Drake Bell has admitted revealing the abuse he experienced as a child was "very scary".

The former Nickelodeon star described how it felt to open up about the abuse he experienced as a child actor.

Drake, who starred on Drake & Josh from 2002 until 2007, said telling the world about the abuse he suffered at the hands of Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck was, "very scary" but also "very freeing".

His initial revelations came to light via the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which aired earlier this year.

“Even though there’s so much happening and it is on such a public stage, it’s nothing compared to how I have felt in the past,” Drake, 37, said, in a new episode of the Man Enough podcast.

“The more that I’m able to talk about it, and the more that I’m able to articulate my thoughts just for myself, in my own mind, there is a big weight that feels lifted and is freeing,” he added.

Drake himself has previously fallen foul of the law over his behaviour around minors.

In June 2021, he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanour charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, for sending inappropriate messages to an underage girl in 2017.

He was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.